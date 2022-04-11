Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls

Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.(Fox Carolina News)
By Anisa Snipes and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 3-year-old girl has died after falling down a waterfall in Jackson County Sunday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said reports were made at 5:50 p.m. saying the child, who was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family, had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and had been carried by the current.

We’re told emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties were dispatched to the falls to rescue the child.

Just before nightfall, the 3-year-old little girl was found dead and entrapped in an area of the waterfall. Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday, April, 11.

The child has been identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, of Pennsylvania. Her family had been living in Oconee County while working in the area.

“First and foremost our prayers are with the Newswanger family as they grieve the loss of this precious young child,” said Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall. “With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls. While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger. Always remain at a distance, follow safety precautions and warnings that are in place, and view waterfalls from designated viewing areas.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
One shot, in critical condition
One shot, in critical condition
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting

Latest News

Memphis Restaurant Workers United protest after Starbucks fires Poplar/Highland store employees
Top labor agency stands behind “Memphis 7″
Safety concerns raised after Beale Street shooting
Family identifies victim in Beale Street deadly shooting
A Shelby County judge ruled Monday that three groups lacked sufficient evidence to support...
Judge halts lawsuit against Shelby County Election Commission
Johnathan Lee
Memphis man convicted in shootout with Millington homeowner after car burglary
Memphis Police Department
Newly announced MPD fugitive unit makes 62 arrests in 30 days, says MPD