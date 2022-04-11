Strong to severe storms possible through Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tracking heavy rain and storms moving north of the I-40 corridor through 5 PM. This line will be capable of producing heavy rain and strong gusty wind. Another line of potentially severe storms will arrive late this evening into tonight. The primary threat will be in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee, north of I-40. Hail and heavy rain will be the main concern with these storms, but damaging winds and a weak tornado will also be possible.

TONIGHT: Rain and storms likely 70%. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers early then partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs near 80. Winds: South 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms arriving overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: South 15-25 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain and storms will move back in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Severe weather will be possible again on Wednesday, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could have damaging winds and weak tornadoes. Highs on Wednesday will climb close to 80 with lows in the upper 40s. Sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will dip into the lower 70s with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for a stray shower both days. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

