Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Reeves signs bill expanding program for non-violent inmates to work in community

(WMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill Monday expanding a program that allows for non-violent inmates serving the final year of their sentence to take on jobs in their local communities.

”This legislation offers a wonderful opportunity to Mississippians who are seeking a second chance at life,” said Reeves.

The legislation allows for 25 individuals at a time, serving the final year of their sentence, to take work opportunities outside of their respective prison facilities.

The pilot program was first launched in 2021 in Rankin County. The new legislation expands this pilot program to Harrison and Lee County.

The legislation bars individuals convicted of crimes of violence from participation in the program.

The legislation requires inmates to maintain an account with a financial institution. Up to 25% of the funds gained from the employment help to pay off existing fines, restitution, and fees and to pay support of dependents.

The inmate has access to their account to pay incidental expenses.

After their release, the inmate has full access to this bank account, which helps him or her lay a foundation for community integration.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
One shot, in critical condition
One shot, in critical condition
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Newly announced MPD fugitive unit makes 62 arrests in 30 days, says MPD
‘You help parents like me who don’t know‘ | 6-year-old girl thrives with treatments at St. Jude
6-year-old thrives with St. Jude treatments: ‘She wants to help kids like her’
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after she was swept away down Whitewater Falls
EXPLAINER: Anti-LGBTQ marriage bill sparks criticism