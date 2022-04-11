Advertise with Us
Newly announced MPD fugitive unit makes 62 arrests in 30 days, says MPD

Memphis Police Department
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has launched a new fugitive unit and a new “Memphis Most Wanted” webpage.

The new unit will be in charge of locating and arresting violent offenders who are wanted by Memphis police.

MPD’s Chief CJ Davis says in the last 30 days, the new unit has arrested over 60 violent fugitives.

“The immediate success of the unit is due in part to collaboration both internally and externally with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners”, says Chief Davis.

The new webpage will allow citizens to provide information to MPD that could help lead to an arrest of a dangerous fugitive. Citizens may be eligible for a cash reward up to 2-thousand dollars if there is an arrest and conviction.

Click here see Memphis’ most wanted.

