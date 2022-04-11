Memphis man convicted in shootout with Millington homeowner after car burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of breaking into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with the vehicles owner in Jan. 2019, says the District Attorney’s office.

On Friday, a jury convicted 35-year-old Johnathan Lee of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property over one-thousand dollars.

The DA’s office says according to deputies, Lee broke into a vehicle parked outside a residence on Covington Pike Road in Millington. A homeowner noticed Lee, went outside to confront him who had gotten back into his own vehicle and began shooting through the window at the homeowner.

The homeowner was shot in the right eye and back, but managed to return fire, striking Lee in the stomach, says DA’s office.

Despite injuries, Lee was able to drive away but was arrested a short time later walking down Highway 14 after his car got stuck in the mud in a construction zone.

Lee is scheduled be sentenced in May.

