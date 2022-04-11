Advertise with Us
Manhole cover explosion caused some to panic in New York’s Times Square

The moment people start panicking in Times Square is caught on video. (Source: WCBS/Earthcam/Cell phone video/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - An Earthcam video shows the moment people began scrambling out of the area just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Con Ed said a power cable failure led to an explosion and fire in a manhole.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, dark gray smoke came from a manhole and two others, filling the air.

“Once I’m seeing the fire, the cops are telling me to back up and start backing up. But still I started like proceeding to the fire‚ and then it’s actually exploded right in front of me. And that’s when I was just like I started running,” Lavier Pounds said.

Marivic Jaks said she is visiting from California and was running late to catch her tour bus when she heard the boom.

“We just missed it. We missed the bus. Five minutes of walking and then a loud, loud … I’m still nervous and shaking,” she said.

Firefighters evacuated people in the area as a precaution.

Officials said there were elevated carbon monoxide levels in an office building, and firefighters assisted Con Ed crews in ventilating the cellar and subcellar of that building.

On Sunday, Con Ed says there have been no power outages because of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

