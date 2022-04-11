Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inmate reverses request for execution, says he wants appeal

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate has told a judge he wants to continue appealing his case.

This is a reversal from what 46-year-old Blayde Nathaniel Grayson said months ago.

In December, he had asked the state to set a date for his lethal injection. Judge Kathy King Jackson Grayson issued an order Monday noting the current wishes of the inmate.

She said Grayson told her under oath Thursday that he wants to continue his appeals.

Grayson has been on death row since 1997 after being convicted of killing a woman during a home burglary the previous year.

Mississippi’s last execution was in November.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
One shot, in critical condition
One shot, in critical condition
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

Latest News

18-year-old Jordan Caston
Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail
Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case
According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell...
Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale