Hyundai Hope On Wheels works to fight against childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, more than 10,000 children under that age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022 in the United States.

Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has made it their mission to raise money to fight against childhood cancer surpassing $200 million donated over the lifetime of the organization.

Actions News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board Member Kevin Reilly and 10-year-old Oliver Foster, a childhood cancer survivor, to talk about why the focus on research is so important.

Foster also talked about his own personal battle with cancer.

“When I was 5-years-old I was diagnosed with leukemia,” Foster said.

His treatment lasted for three and a half years, which consisted of numerous chemo infusions, overnight stays at the hospital, and 28 spinal taps.

“I like to remember you can be scared and still be brave and you can even find joy in hard things,” Foster said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.