First Alert to several rounds of showers and storms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We shift back into a wetter, active pattern that is likely to include at least 3 rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms today - Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon. A line of potentially severe storms will arrive late this evening. The primary threat will be in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee, north of I-40. Hail will be the main concern with these storms, but damaging winds and a weak tornado will also be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s with clouds this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 74 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 70%. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will be possible Tuesday morning, but the rest of the day looks mostly dry with some sunshine. However, rain and storms will move back in back Wednesday morning. Severe weather will be possible again on Wednesday, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could have damaging winds and weak tornadoes. Sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then dip into the lower 70s for the rest of the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.