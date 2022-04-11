First Alert to an active weather week with severe storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected today through Wednesday.

MONDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has included portions of northeast Arkansas in a Level 3 Risk for severe storms. Most of west Tennessee a small portion of far northwest MS, and the remainder of East Arkansas are in a Level 2 with a Level 1 for the remainder of west TN and most of north Mississippi.

THREATS: Hail will be the main concern with these storms, but damaging winds and a weak tornado will also be possible.

TIMING: Afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather Risk for Monday, April 11, 2022 (WMC)

TUESDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has included most of East Arkansas far northwest MS and a small portion of the Missouri Bootheel in a Level 2 Risk for severe thunderstorms. Much of the remainder of west TN and north central Mississippi is in a Level 1 Risk.

THREATS: Very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible late

TIMING: Tuesday afternoon well into the overnight hours.

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (WMC)

WEDNESDAY: Conditions on Wednesday look to pose the highest threat of widespread severe weather across the Midsouth. The Storm Prediction Center has included all of the Midsouth in a Level 3 Risk.

THREATS: Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible.

TIMING: Rain and storms will move back in back Wednesday morning. Severe weather will be possible again on Wednesday, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 (WMC)

What do these SPC Risks mean? There are five severe thunderstorm risk categories, all relating to the probability of a severe weather event within 25 miles of any given location.

The outlook also factors in how widespread or intense an event might be.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.