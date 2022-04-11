Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Anti-LGBTQ marriage bill sparks criticism

(WVLT)
By By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans and Democrats in Tennessee are raising the alarm over a proposal that would create a new marriage contract specifically designed to exclude same-sex couples.

Critics say it’s a deliberate effort to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling legalizing gay marriage and could lead to costly legal battles.

Many have noted that the bill initially failed to include a minimum age limit — an omission that has opened the door to widespread mockery.

Some worry the move helped reinforce stereotypes regarding Tennessee.

The bill’s Republican sponsors have downplayed concerns that the omission would result in a wave of child marriages, but they’ve since introduced an amendment that would incorporate an age requirement of 18 years old or older.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend shooting on Beale Street
Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game
One shot, in critical condition
One shot, in critical condition
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis
Shanterria Montgomery charged in shooting death of 8-year-old
Woman charged in shooting death of 8-year-old in Crittenden County

Latest News

Bill would require Tennessee Black history to be taught in 5th-8th grades
Tennessee House passes bill requiring Black history be taught to 5th - 8th graders
North American Electric out of Hernando, MS still faces supply delays, added shipping costs,...
Mid-South companies continue to feel pressure from supply chain backlog
Black History in Tennessee
Bill could require Black History curriculum in Tennessee schools
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote
Judge with Memphis ties reacts to confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice