Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story centered around Memphis, Light, Gas and Water and how they are considering leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority. Hardiman said he is looking to highlight some of the keys players including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Hardiman discusses how Strickland has stayed neutral throughout the debate

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

