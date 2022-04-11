Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story centered around Memphis, Light, Gas and Water and how they are considering leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority. Hardiman said he is looking to highlight some of the keys players including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Hardiman discusses how Strickland has stayed neutral throughout the debate

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.