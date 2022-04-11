Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 30 Mar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Memphis’ Only Cake Truffle Shop Is Now Open
Korri Whittaker | Co-Owner of Cake Truffle Shop | caketruffleshop.com
Derrick Dean | Co-Owner of Cake Truffle Shop | caketruffleshop.com
Bluff City Life Spotlight: The Origins of Coffee feat. Dr. Beans Coffee & Tea Emporium
Champions of Magic Coming to Memphis
Fernando Velasco | Escapologist | Champions of Magic | championsofmagic.co.uk
Plan Your Adventure Today, Tickets On Sale for Orpheum Theatre’s November Shows
The Art of Embracing Suffering
Thomas Fellows | Mental Health Advocate & Author of “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering” |
Addressing Mental Health at Work
Dr. Rohan Nagan | Highly Recognized Authority on Ayurvedic Medicine
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Meet The Rhinos At The Memphis Zoo
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Muralists in Memphis
Champions of Magic Coming to Memphis pt. 2
Richard Young | Young & Strange | Champions of Magic | championsofmagic.co.uk
