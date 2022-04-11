Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 30 Mar

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Champions of Magic Coming to Memphis
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis’ Only Cake Truffle Shop Is Now Open

Korri Whittaker | Co-Owner of Cake Truffle Shop | caketruffleshop.com

Derrick Dean | Co-Owner of Cake Truffle Shop | caketruffleshop.com

Bluff City Life Spotlight: The Origins of Coffee feat. Dr. Beans Coffee & Tea Emporium

Fernando Velasco | Escapologist | Champions of Magic | championsofmagic.co.uk

Plan Your Adventure Today, Tickets On Sale for Orpheum Theatre’s November Shows

The Art of Embracing Suffering

Thomas Fellows | Mental Health Advocate & Author of “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering” |

Addressing Mental Health at Work

Dr. Rohan Nagan | Highly Recognized Authority on Ayurvedic Medicine

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Meet The Rhinos At The Memphis Zoo

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Muralists in Memphis

Richard Young | Young & Strange | Champions of Magic | championsofmagic.co.uk

