Benches clear at UCF Memphis Baseball game

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The benches cleared during Sunday’s baseball game between University of Memphis and University of Central Florida, and the moment is causing a lot of traction on social media.

In the top of the 1st inning, UCF jumped out to a 5-0 lead following a 3-run homer.

After the homer, the umpires grabbed the bat the UCF player used to hit the homer, eventually measured the bat and appeared to look at replays.

The umpires ultimately ruled the homerun was illegal.

That call led to a confrontation which resulted in UCF’s Head Coach getting ejected followed by the starting pitcher for the Tigers after bumping an umpire.

The benches cleared in what many describe as ‘chaos” and the umpires then reversed the call and said the homerun stands.

Video of the incident has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

