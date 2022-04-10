Windy, warm, & dry today before an active pattern arrives Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Winds will be strong today and a Wind Advisory is in place from 11 am to 7 PM for most of the area and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Fayette, Hardeman, & McNairy Counties in West Tennessee and a good portion of north Mississippi. A Red Flag Warning means that strong wind and low humidity can cause any fires that develop to spread fast.

It will remain dry again today with lots of sunshine this morning followed by a few passing clouds in the afternoon with highs near 80! Tonight clouds will build with a slight chance of a shower. The pattern will become more active Monday through Wednesday with a chance for strong to severe storms Monday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Warm & breezy with highs near 80 degrees and winds out of the south at 20-30 mph and gusting.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds along with a slight chance of a shower with near 60 and southwesterly winds at 15 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers and storms possible Monday through Wednesday. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain, especially on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.