Tracking a cold front for Monday that could bring strong to severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Winds will remain strong through this evening with a Wind Advisory in place until 7 PM for most of the area and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Fayette, Hardeman, & McNairy Counties in West Tennessee and a good portion of north Mississippi through 8 PM. A Red Flag Warning means that strong wind and low humidity can cause any fires that develop to spread fast.

Tonight clouds will build with a slight chance of a shower. The pattern will become more active Monday through Wednesday with a chance for strong to severe storms Monday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and windy along with a slight chance of a shower with near 60 and southwesterly winds at 15 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the morning and again in the evening with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms with lows in the mid 60s and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in tomorrow and rain and storms chances will start Monday and go through Wednesday. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain, Monday night and Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

