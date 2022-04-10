Three shot, one killed in shooting on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and two others injured.

Investigators say two rival groups of men began shooting at each other outside the Green Room nightclub around 2:15 Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the presence of police.

A Memphis police officer, who was sitting in his parked patrol car outside the club, found himself caught in the crossfire, according to investigators.

Investigators say the officer’s car was struck by one of the bullets.

The officer’s body-worn camera was also hit, but amazingly the officer wasn’t injured, police say.

Police caught one of the suspected shooters in the alley.

They say the suspect had been shot, but it’s unclear if he was shot by the men in the rival group or by police.

Two other men in one of the groups were also shot.

One of those men died at the scene, police say.

The shooting raised safety concerns from people visiting Beale Street.

Some of them wondered how firearms, which are prohibited, made it onto Beale Street.

“You’re coming here to have fun. You don’t want to have to worry about your safety doing it and that’s the sad thing about it,” said Dale Scrogum, who’s visiting Memphis from Illinois.

Scrogum says violence like Sunday’s shooting can ruin the experience for everyone.

“There’s always some bad apples that take it away from everyone else,” said Scrogum.

Memphis Police and the Downtown Memphis Commission met to discuss the shooting Sunday.

“The Memphis Police Department is outraged at the senseless and brazen acts of violence that took place (Sunday) morning in the presence of officers,” said Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis. “The proliferation of gun violence continues at epic levels throughout our nation; however, we are committed to bringing every resource to bear to end these critical incidents in our city.”

Paul Young, the president of the Downtown Memphis Commission also issued a statement.

“Currently, we are one of the only entertainment districts who wand and ID during high traffic times. And we will continue to be vigilant. We are working with MPD to identify solutions to support the safest Beale Street experience,” said Young.

Two of the men who were shot remain hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

Police say three MPD officers also fired their weapons during the shootout between the two groups.

All three officers have been routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators are still trying to identify everyone who was involved.

Contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information that could help in the investigation.

