South Jackson organization hosts annual festival looking to restore peace and unity into the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the soothing sounds of the marching bands filled the air in South Jackson Saturday morning, so did laughter, joy, and happiness.

Dozens lined up the street as the Proud Parade passed by, indulging in a lot of fun and fellowship.

It’s all a part of the Third Annual South Jackson Proud Parade and Festival put on by the Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods.

“I was just amazed to see the youth out interacting early in the morning, interacting and putting on a great show for the public,” said Brittney Bowman, ASJN Parade Committee Organizer.

“It’s beautiful to see,” said Sedirc Binson, who’s a Jackson resident and musician with 601 Live Band. “People have been craving to get out and to have a reason to come together.”

The fun-filled event started early with a 5K fun run, followed by the parade, and ended with a block party.

City and county leaders also took part in the event, using this to help strengthen relationships with residents in the community.

“Just the community involvement, that’s something that we’re lacking, to bring each other together in unity,” said Binson.

“We can all come together and say hey, let’s bring all the kids out, all the family, let’s fellowship and show what we are really doing in South Jackson as far as promoting a better livelihood for everyone,” said Bowman.

Bowman said this festival is a way to inject more positivity into the community.

See, she’s from South Jackson and said she’s ready to attach a different narrative when it comes to what people think about the area.

“Everyone knows that there’s a negative light shining upon South Jackson, but this shows that we can come together in a positive light and share in festivities of growth, showing that we are on the move of doing things that are positive in our community,” Bowman expressed.

Now others are looking to keep this momentum going.

Those who came out Saturday expressed their determination to use this event as a way to spread more love among one another in hopes of reducing crime and creating a safer environment in the Capital City.

“Yes, if we can get together and do something like this without everybody shooting and arguing and stuff, it would be great,” said Kizzie Coleman, one of the many people enjoying the festival.

“It’s just great to be a part of something that’s positive to demonstrate what’s actually going on in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Binson. “We love to see people come together and have a great time.”

