One shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Beltline Street Saturday night.

Officers say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

