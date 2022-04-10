Advertise with Us
One shot, in critical condition

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Beltline Street Saturday night.

Officers say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

