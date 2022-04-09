Advertise with Us
Windy and warm heading into Sunday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening with a clear sky. Winds will remain west at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for extreme west TN, northwest MS and all of northeast Arkansas. Winds could gust to 40 mph. It will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. 

ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEK: A few showers or storms are possible Monday evening into Tuesday. Any of those storms could contain large hail, mainly in northeast AR. The highest chance for heavy rain or severe storms will be Wednesday into Wednesday night. Damaging wind is the main threat for now, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s each day with lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

