Police: Juvenile shot on Hunters Way
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hunters Way Saturday afternoon.

Police say that one juvenile was found shot and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Officers are looking for a male juvenile suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

