Police: Juvenile shot on Hunters Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hunters Way Saturday afternoon.

Police say that one juvenile was found shot and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Officers are looking for a male juvenile suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 3023 Hunters Way at 12:35 pm. A juvenile victim was located and transported non-critical to LeBonheur. Suspect is a male juvenile with dreads. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with any information. pic.twitter.com/AyvQQeBa3j — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.