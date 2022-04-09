Police: Juvenile shot on Hunters Way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hunters Way Saturday afternoon.
Police say that one juvenile was found shot and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Officers are looking for a male juvenile suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
