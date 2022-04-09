Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former St. Jude patient represents amazing grace

By Joy Redmond
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If gymnasts represent grace under pressure, this former gymnast represents amazing grace.

”I guess it just started as something my mom used to call me, and I guess it just made perfect sense,” former St. Jude patient Grace said.

At seven years old, doctors diagnosed Grace with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which attacks roughly 500 children in the U.S. each year.

”The week before the diagnosis I was running a high-grade fever, no energy whatsoever, was coming up with random bruises,” Grace said.

Cancer studies at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have pioneered the way the world treats childhood leukemia.

Grace’s treatments included chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

”It worked! It was a miracle. I had less than a 20% chance of survival and the bone marrow transplant was a last ditch effort to do anything, something. And it worked. So very, very thankful to be here,” Grace said.

Thanks to generous St. Jude donors, Grace’s family never received a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food while in doctor’s care.

Supporters of campaigns like the Dream Home Giveaway give patients and their families the ability to focus solely on survival.

”One of the cool things that I think about St. Jude is not only does their research go towards these kids that they’re helping at the hospital, but their research goes all around the world. So not only are you helping families that are affected locally, but you’re helping the world,” Grace said.

For Grace, the treatment she received at St. Jude was her saving grace, and she looks forward to celebrating her 19th birthday this fall, cancer free.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
Shocking conditions at Mud Island Park
Rundown Mud Island Park to get $4 million in improvements
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation

Latest News

Hope Health Expo looks to tackle health disparities with minority community
Hope Health Expo looks to tackle health disparities with minority community
Hope Health Expo looks to tackle health disparities with minority community
Daily reported COVID-19 cases in Shelby County reaches “zero” for the first time since the...
Daily reported COVID-19 cases in Shelby County reaches “zero” for the first time in 10 months
Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
Arkansas Secretary of Health resigns