Dry & sunny weekend with temperatures warming up

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds this morning and a chilly start with some areas in the 30s. This afternoon it will be sunny with highs in the 60s and the dry and sunny theme will continue into Sunday with highs in the 70s. Changes will arrive on Monday with a chance of showers and storms but temperatures will remain mild.

TODAY: Cold to start otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the lows 60s and westerly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 40s and southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm & breezy with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the south at 15-20 mph and gusting.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers and storms possible Monday through Wednesday with a few lingering showers possible Thursday. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain, especially on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Friday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s.

