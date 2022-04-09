City of Memphis hosts first in series of ‘Dumpster Days’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a city with so many problems, littering and illegal dumping may not seem like such a big deal, but it is.

Not only can it pose health problems to humans and animals and lead to neighborhood eye sores, it also costs taxpayers.

“We’re talking millions and millions of dollars every year spent just on cleaning up litter,” said Robert Knecht, Public Works Director.

Last year, the City of Memphis collected 48,288 bags of litter off the streets and over 118,000 illegally disposed of tires.

So far in 2022, the City has collected 14,727 bags of litter and over 3,000 illegally disposed of tires.

Memphis Councilwoman Patrice Robinson says something must be done.

“All the trash that you see around the city just didn’t happen by itself,” said Robinson. “Citizens threw it out of their window, dropped it on the ground and I want our citizens to became proud of the community and stop doing it.”

To combat the problem, the City of Memphis launched a new “Dumpster Days” program.

“The goal of our dumpster days is to provide community-based opportunities for citizens to properly dispose of their waste,” said Knecht.

The first “Dumpster Days” was held in Councilwoman Robinson’s district, which includes parts of Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, Fox Meadows and Oakhaven.

On Saturday, crews set up shop at Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard and for seven hours collected trash and other clutter people wanted to bring by and dispose of.

The city plans to hold an event like this in every council district at least once.

Knecht says they also plan to follow-up with another event in each district.

Robinson says in the meantime, it’s up to every Memphian to do their part to keep the city clean.

“I need the community to look up, wake up and start cleaning up,” said Robinson.

Knecht says people caught committing illegal dumping can face some serious charges, which depending on the circumstances, can range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

