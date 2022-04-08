Advertise with Us
The weekend will start with a chill but end with a warm-up

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with a weak weather system moving through today. A shower or two can’t be ruled out. It will remain chilly with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Look for a clearing sky with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost will be likely. A Frost Advisory is in effect for north Mississippi.

WEEKEND: After a cold start Saturday morning, highs will top out in the low 60s Saturday afternoon. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers or storms possible Monday through Wednesday. The highest chance for some strong or severe storms will be Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

