Stop the violence is the message this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three events, all pushing the message ‘stop the violence,’ are happening this weekend.

“Put the guns down, enough is enough,” said Stevie Moore, President and CEO for Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.

Saturday there’s a Unity Walk, the seventh one. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Metropolitan Baptist Church.

Officials say the walks are important because they make a visible statement that the community is tired of gun violence.

Also, Saturday is the Gun Violence Prevention Town Hall hosted by Tennessee Senator London Lamar, it will be at the New Direction Christian Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Look, I’m sick of turning on the news everyday and hearing about another murder, another child being shot, and all of these terrible instances of violence in our community, that is not who we are as a community,” said Lamar.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis will attend the seminar. Assistant Chief Don Crowe says, “Everyone needs to be ‘fed up with violent crime’ and agree this is unacceptable.”

On Sunday there’s a Ride of Tears event at the Whitehaven Branch Library, which starts at 3 p.m. the event will honor three children who lost their lives to gun violence.

“This ride is a ride for those kids, you know we want to let the parents know that they are not alone. Anytime a child is killed due to gun violence we are going to ride because the killing needs to stop,” said Vice President Kenny Lee.

With three anti-violence events happening in one weekend, anti-gun violence advocate Moore says he’s happy to see the message spreading.

“It’s what I’ve been praying for the last 15 years, that we would start having them in every neighborhood and because that says somebody is listening, so I don’t know if the walk started that but I’m glad they are doing that,” said Moore.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital reports they have treated 40 children for gunshot wounds this year, 15 of them during the month of March which is up by 9 compared to last year.

MPD reports there have been 74 homicides this year, 9 children have died violently.

MPD says non-Domestic Violence Aggravated Assaults are down 12% in 2022.

