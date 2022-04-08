Advertise with Us
Redbirds lose second straight to Gwinnett

(WLOX Sports)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game three of the Triple-A baseball season for the Memphis Redbirds, hosting Gwinnett Thursday.

Both teams entering 1-1.

The Redbirds fall 5-2.

Same teams Friday, the first pitch is at 7 p.m. downtown at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

