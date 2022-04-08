Redbirds lose second straight to Gwinnett
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game three of the Triple-A baseball season for the Memphis Redbirds, hosting Gwinnett Thursday.
Both teams entering 1-1.
The Redbirds fall 5-2.
Same teams Friday, the first pitch is at 7 p.m. downtown at AutoZone Park.
