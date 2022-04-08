Police: Woman injured in self-inflicted, accidental shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after an accidental shooting early Friday morning.

Memphis police say she told investigators she accidentally shot herself. Officers arrived at the scene of the incident on Lakecrest Circle in Frayser around 3 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Her current condition is unknown.

