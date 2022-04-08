Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Woman injured in self-inflicted, accidental shooting

Accidental shooting in Frayser
Accidental shooting in Frayser(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after an accidental shooting early Friday morning.

Memphis police say she told investigators she accidentally shot herself. Officers arrived at the scene of the incident on Lakecrest Circle in Frayser around 3 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Her current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation
Shocking conditions at Mud Island Park
Rundown Mud Island Park to get $4 million in improvements

Latest News

Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game
Memphis Public Service Corps
Memphis looking for 100 people to fill positions on Public Service Corps
Mississippi medical marijuana
More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program
Memphis Public Service Corps
Memphis looking for 100 people to fill positions on Public Service Corps