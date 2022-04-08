Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the...
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
Shocking conditions at Mud Island Park
Rundown Mud Island Park to get $4 million in improvements
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation

Latest News

FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states