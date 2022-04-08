Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Another total solar eclipse will be visible in North America in April 2024, NASA says. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, file)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A total solar eclipse will cross North America two years from today on April 8, 2024.

With a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

NASA says 13 U.S. states will be within the path of totality: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Parts of Mexico and Canada will also be within the path of totality.

For exact times on when the eclipse will occur in each area, visit NASA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation
Shocking conditions at Mud Island Park
Rundown Mud Island Park to get $4 million in improvements

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
Accidental shooting in Frayser
Police: Woman injured in self-inflicted, accidental shooting
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game
Four people are dead after what's believed to be a murder-suicide. It happened Thursday night...
Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says