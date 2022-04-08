New Soulsville USA community arts center ‘completely destroyed and pillaged’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Soulsville USA Community Arts and Economic Empowerment Center was vandalized before its doors ever opened.

From the ceramic tiles on the floor to the electrical wiring in the walls, nothing was safe from thieves that vandalized the center.

The center had been restored from an old church building over the last six months, and was set to open this summer.

Executive Director for River Region Community Development Corporation Vanecia Kimbrow can be heard in the video above describing the debris left in the building.

In a Facebook post, Kimbrow says that the center was “completely destroyed and pillaged.”

Kimbrow said everything from the interior of the building was stolen, even the ceranmic tiles on the floor. She says the thieves even almost set the building on fire attempting to rip out the live electrical wiring.

