More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is now one of nine cities that have made the decision to opt out of the medical marijuana program.

Back in February, Governor Tate Reeves signed SB 2095 into law, establishing a medical marijuana program for the state of Mississippi.

As part of the new law, Mississippi cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether they will opt out of allowing medical marijuana businesses in their communities. Ridgeland and Pass Christian down in central and southern Mississippi were the first two cities to opt out of the program.

Here in the Mid-South, Horn Lake is now on the list.

In a statement, the City of Horn Lake says they opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”

We’ve asked DeSoto County leaders and other cities if they are planning to opt out of the program.

The City of Southaven will discuss the issue at their next Board of Alderman meeting on April 19.

The City of Olive Branch did not specify that they would discuss the program, only that they are aware of the deadline. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will discuss the program at their meeting on April 18.

The law does allow voters in cities and counties that opt out of the program to have a say through a referendum process.

