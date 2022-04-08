Memphis Police Services employee charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Services employee has been arrested for forgery.

MPD says an investigation into a fraudulent loan application revealed that 24-year-old Amber Colbert attempted to obtain a loan through fraudulent means.

Colbert was arrested and charged with forgery of $60,000 to $250,000 and using a counterfeit mark or logo.

Colbert has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigation.

