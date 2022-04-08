Memphis looking for 100 people to fill positions on Public Service Corps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new program aimed at helping beautify and clean the City of Memphis is in full swing but one thing is needed -- people.

The city set out to fill dozens of positions for the program called Public Service Corps.

Mayor Jim Strickland says 100 people showed up for a job fair Thursday.

The program offers part-time work for teens and ex-offenders to clean up trash across Memphis.

Of the 100 positions available Strickland says 80 still need to be filled.

“We’re basically operating at 20% efficiency because we have about 20 of these positions filled, we have about 100 of them and so just think we could have five times more litter and garbage and illegal dumps picked up and employ people who are having a hard time finding employment,” said Strickland.”

The starting salary is $15 an hour.

Leaders addressed illegal dumping in Tuesday’s City Council meeting; the public works division is tasked with the issue.

Director Robert Knecht says the city has over 100 covert cameras to catch those illegally dumping.

He says the city is also holding “dumpster days” in every district so residents can dispose of things.

