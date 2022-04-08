Judge with Memphis ties reacts to confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A historic day at our nation’s capital, the U-S Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

As this moment was happening, Judge Bernice Donald of Memphis was also in the nation’s capital.

“I was here to talk about diversity at a conference for antitrust lawyers,” said Judge Donald.

An appropriate topic as the nation will soon add the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice in the court’s more than 230 year history.

Donald said, “I will tell you I was ecstatic as I hope the nation was. This is a single moment in history.”

Judge Donald has made her own history as the first Black woman in the United States to serve as Bankruptcy Judge.

In 1982 she became the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the state of Tennessee.

The University of Memphis Law School grad now sits on the second highest court in the land as a judge with the U.S. Court of Appeals for 6th circuit.

She says she knows what Judge Jackson faces.

“When you are first, you are setting a pattern. You are painting a picture to let people know people who are like you have all of the skills and qualifications to serve in that position,” said Judge Donald.

Judge Jackson was ultimately confirmed primarily along party lines including three votes from Republican senators.

She will replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer, making decisions on long debated issues such as reproductive, employment and immigration rights.

“The other thing I will tell you increasingly, the court is going to deal with more and more intellectual property issues, artificial intelligence issues and the intersection of technology and humanity,” said Judge Donald.

For now, those who have waited for so long are savoring the moment.

“I was also so proud that it came this week. We know that on April 4th Dr. King was killed in Memphis fighting for the right of all people to achieve their full potential and not be denied opportunity based on race. And for the senate to confirm her this week is really a double honor,” said Donald.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

