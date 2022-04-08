Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story is centered around April being sexual assault awareness month.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story which talk about resources available for victims of sexual assault.

Another feature showcases how Memphis Goodwill received a $12-million grant from the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) for The Excel Center.

The center helps those seeking to earn high school diploma or even industry-recognized certifications at no cost.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Latest News

