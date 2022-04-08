Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail

18-year-old Jordan Caston
18-year-old Jordan Caston(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. — An 18-year-old murder suspect is now facing arson charges for allegedly starting a fire at the Adams County Jail in Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reports Sheriff Travis Patten said an investigation showed that Jordan Caston tore wires from a kiosk in the area in which he was held and created sparks that ignited toilet paper.

He allegedly used the burning paper to set clothing and blankets on fire, which filled the jail’s third floor with smoke. No injuries were reported.

Caston is in custody for the Feb. 17 slaying of 16-year-old Marquez Brown.

Caston is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon inside city limits in that case. Patten says he now also faces fourth-degree arson charges for Wednesday’s fire.

