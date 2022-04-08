Grizzlies fall in final road game at Denver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies had another chance to tie the franchise record for most wins in the NBA regular season while taking on the Nuggets Thursday night in Denver.

The Griz, at 55 victories, already wrapped up the 2nd seed in the west for the playoffs.

The Nuggets tried to stay out of the Play-In Tournament, just a game and a half ahead of Minnesota.

Memphis started the game doing the thing from downtown. Everybody got into the act.

Grizzlies hit six of 14 beyond the arc in the first half, building an early 10 point lead. But the Nuggets charged back and how, behind the play of the NBA’s Defending Most Valuable Player, Nicola Jokic.

Jokic showed the ability to score from anywhere, and pass from everywhere with 35 points and 16 rebounds for Jokic.

Nuggets wrap up the 6th seed with the win. Final score: 122-109.

Grizzlies are now locked in to play the winner of the Minnesota/LA Clippers Play-In Series.

Memphis closes the regular season with two games at home, starting against the Pelicans Saturday night at FedExForum.

