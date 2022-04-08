Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies fall in final road game at Denver

Grizzlies vs Nuggets
Grizzlies vs Nuggets(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies had another chance to tie the franchise record for most wins in the NBA regular season while taking on the Nuggets Thursday night in Denver.

The Griz, at 55 victories, already wrapped up the 2nd seed in the west for the playoffs.

The Nuggets tried to stay out of the Play-In Tournament, just a game and a half ahead of Minnesota.

Memphis started the game doing the thing from downtown. Everybody got into the act.

Grizzlies hit six of 14 beyond the arc in the first half, building an early 10 point lead. But the Nuggets charged back and how, behind the play of the NBA’s Defending Most Valuable Player, Nicola Jokic.

Jokic showed the ability to score from anywhere, and pass from everywhere with 35 points and 16 rebounds for Jokic.

Nuggets wrap up the 6th seed with the win. Final score: 122-109.

Grizzlies are now locked in to play the winner of the Minnesota/LA Clippers Play-In Series.

Memphis closes the regular season with two games at home, starting against the Pelicans Saturday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Proposed legislation could legalize child marriage in Tennessee
Charles Ray Skinner charged in I-40 barricade situation
Suspect in custody after barricade situation on I-40
Shocking conditions at Mud Island Park
Rundown Mud Island Park to get $4 million in improvements
Judge denies reduced bond for Megan Boswell, mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell
Megan Boswell, woman charged in death of 15-month-old daughter, appears in court
I-40 at Sam Cooper shutdown
Traffic Alert: I-40 at Sam Cooper closed due to death investigation

Latest News

Redbirds lose second straight to Gwinnett
Cardinals opening day
Cardinals get opening day win
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game
Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic tickets on sale, possibly JSU’s last appearance in the game