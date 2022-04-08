Advertise with Us
First Alert to frost and freezing conditions tonight

Frosty conditions expected Saturday morning, April 9, 2022
Freeze Watch and Frost Advisory for portions of the Mid-South from 3 AM - 8 AM Saturday, April...
Freeze Watch and Frost Advisory for portions of the Mid-South from 3 AM - 8 AM Saturday, April 9, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A frost is possible across much of the Mid-South early Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of Northeast Arkansas. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 are possible.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for North Mississippi with temperatures as low as 33 expected.

Even residents outside of these Watches and Advisories should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

After a cold Saturday morning, highs will be around 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s that night. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers and storms possible Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will park in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 71
  • NORMAL LOW: 50
7 day forecast as of 5 AM Friday, April 8, 2022
7 day forecast as of 5 AM Friday, April 8, 2022(WMC)

On Average, Memphis’ last Spring frost is March 29, so Saturday morning’s frost would be late in the season.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left outdoors and/or uncovered.

Memphis Frost Data
Memphis Frost Data(WMC)

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

