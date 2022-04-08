Colorado State University predicts “above average” hurricane season in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) released their first outlook for the 2022 hurricane season, and for the third year in a row, an “above average” season is predicted.

The CSU forecast calls for 19 named storms, nine of which could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Experts say out of the hurricanes, four of them could be major ( Category 3 or higher ) with winds of at least 111 mph.

The reasons for the above-average forecast include the lack of El Nino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic temperatures. El Nino, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach explained in a tweet, generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes.

One of the reasons for the above-average Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from CSU is due to the likely lack of #ElNino this summer/fall. El Nino generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/ef5kiv56Ci — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 7, 2022

This particular forecast does not attempt to declare where these storms will make landfall yet. It’s important to remember that regardless of how “active” a hurricane season, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

You’re urged to be prepared the same for every season, regardless of the predicted activity.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on November 30, but in recent years, named storms have become common in May and even as early as April.

You can read a detailed report, here (PDF).

The U.S.’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is expected to release their forecast in May.

