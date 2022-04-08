Cloudy & cool today, then warming up this weekend

Advertise with Us
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will continue to build in over the next few hours, so it will be mostly cloudy today. There will also be a chance for a few showers this afternoon, but they will be light and spotty. High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 50s today. It will also be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Frost will be possible tonight with low temperatures tumbling into the lower to mid 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 54 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: After a cold Saturday morning, highs will be in the lower 60s on Saturday afternoon with lows in the lower 40s that night. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers and storms possible Monday through Wednesday. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain, especially on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 7, 2022