Caught on Camera: Police searching for suspects in shooting death of 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New surveillance video shows the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old last Friday.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting on East Point Cove at the Cedar Run Apartments on April 1. Officers say that a 13-year-old girl was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed four male suspects, and video from the area shows three of the suspects running from the scene armed with weapons.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

