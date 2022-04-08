Cardinals get opening day win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the big leagues, Thursday was opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals, hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates upriver at Busch Stadium.

Albert Pujols made his return to the Cards for his final season in baseball.

Bottom first, no score, former Redbird Tyler O’Neill had 2 on and 2 out - a base hit up the middle, drove in fellow former Redbird Dylan Carlson from second --1-0 St. Louis.

O’Neill got at it again in the 2nd -- 2 on again, and goodbye!

A three-run homer to left field. Make that 4-0, St. Louis.

In the ninth, the Cardinals were up 5-0, adding a couple more bombs from former Redbird Tommy Edman with a solo shot, and Nolan Arenado with a 2-run dinger.

Cardinals go on to win in a shutout!

Final: 9-0. They take the day off Friday and get back at it Saturday, 1:15 first pitch at Busch Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.