Tigers after 5-star basketball recruit

MacKenzie MgBako
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even though the University of Memphis’ NCAA IARP case has yet to be resolved, it doesn’t mean the Tigers aren’t out recruiting the best of the best high school basketball talent. 

The Tigers have a bead on 6′8 forward MacKenzie MgBako of Gladstone, New Jersey.

MgBako is a 5-star recruit, who’s been selected to play on the U.S. squad for the upcoming Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. MgBako is also looking at the UofM.

He’s placed the Tigers on his just-released Top 4 list of schools to go to.

The list includes Memphis, Duke, Kentucky and Ohio State.

MgBako says he will announce his decision this Friday at 8 p.m. Stay tuned.

