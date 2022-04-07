Motown legend Smokey Robinson to hit the stage at the Orpheum Theatre tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The one and only Smokey Robinson will take the stage Thursday night at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis.

Action news 5′s Kym Clark caught up with the Grammy-winning legend to talk music, Motown and moves.

At age 82, Smokey’s still leaving it all on the stage during his live shows.

”Well, I just like to have a good time,” he said. “I think that’s what it’s for; people come to have a good time. It kills me because I’m really not a night person; it’s ironic that I’m in show business. A lot of times, especially before COVID when I was doing the meet and greets and people would come backstage, and invariably there’s somebody who thinks when you’re in show business all you do is wine, women and song – and party and stuff. So somebody comes backstage and says ‘where’s the party?’ I just had the party. I just had the party for two hours.”

Smokey is touring through the summer hitting Hawaii, Chicago and San Diego to name a few stops.

Tickets for his show at the Orpheum are available through Ticketmaster and we’ll have much more from our exclusive sit-down interview later Thursday, including his thoughts on STAX and his Orange Mound roots!

