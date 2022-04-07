Shelby Co. election commission, voter alliance raise awareness on voting changes ahead of elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back in February, the Shelby County Election Commission eliminated more than 30 voting precincts for the upcoming May primary.

At the time, commission leaders said the move would save money and help free up voting equipment to redistribute throughout the county.

Thursday evening there will be an open house for Shelby County voters at their new or existing location. The event is an opportunity for voters to know their new voting location before they cast their vote on election day.

The Shelby County Election Commission & Shelby County Voter Alliance collaborated for the event in an effort to raise awareness about the changes for the upcoming elections.

Recent changes by the election commission were due to both cost and organizational efficiencies.

The changes included new redistricting plans that were approved by the Tennessee legislature.

In addition, the closure of 30 plus voting precincts is estimated to save the county about $300,000.

Linda Phillips, the Administrator of the Shelby County Election Commission says this is an opportunity for voters to “familiarize themselves with where to go on Election Day”.

“This is one of several steps [they’re] taking to prevent voter disenfranchisement,” she said.

You can visit your polling location Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find your location HERE.

