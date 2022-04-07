Redbirds play day baseball vs Gwinnett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming off a win in their Triple-A baseball season opener Tuesday night, the Memphis Redbirds jump into matinee action Wednesday against the Gwinnett Stripers downtown at AutoZone Park.

Tough start for the Birds down 4-1 in the 6th. But that’s when Luken Baker stepped up to the plate to play long ball.

This shot ticketed for the YMCA beyond the leftfield fence.

It bounced off the building.

A solo home run for Baker makes it 4-2, the first of two runs in the inning but Gwinnett adds another in the 7th to get the victory.

Final Score 2-1 Stripers.

Same teams Thursday night. First Pitch is at 6:45 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

