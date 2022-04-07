Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds play day baseball vs Gwinnett

The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation says it reached a strategic agreement that would...
The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation says it reached a strategic agreement that would rescue the financially troubled Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park.
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming off a win in their Triple-A baseball season opener Tuesday night, the Memphis Redbirds jump into matinee action Wednesday against the Gwinnett Stripers downtown at AutoZone Park.

Tough start for the Birds down 4-1 in the 6th. But that’s when Luken Baker stepped up to the plate to play long ball.

This shot ticketed for the YMCA beyond the leftfield fence.

It bounced off the building.

A solo home run for Baker makes it 4-2, the first of two runs in the inning but Gwinnett adds another in the 7th to get the victory.

Final Score 2-1 Stripers.

Same teams Thursday night. First Pitch is at 6:45 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

