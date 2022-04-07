Advertise with Us
Police situation has I-40 shut down in both directions in West Memphis

I-40 shutdown
I-40 shutdown(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement agencies have Interstate 40 shut down in both directions in West Memphis, Arkansas due to what West Memphis Police are calling a barricade situation on I-40 near 7th Street and Ingram Boulevard.

From a traffic camera in that area, we can see law enforcement cruisers positioned across all the westbound lanes of traffic, including the service road.

The eastbound lanes are also being blocked by law enforcement.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen says Arkansas State Police attempted a traffic stop near the 7th Street exit, but the driver refused to get out of the vehicle.

Authorities have not released information about why they initiated the traffic stop.

