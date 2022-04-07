Parents struggling to find baby formula in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee parents tell us they’re struggling to find baby formula on store shelves.

Some are even looking to drive hours away just to feed their little ones. Parents say this is something they’ve been dealing with for months now.

Supply shortages and recalls have parents desperate to find formula. We’re even told some new parents are limited on how much formula they can buy at once while others say they can’t find any at all at their local stores and are driving out of town to find what they need.

“I myself am down to one can of formula and I can’t find his formula anywhere,” said Melissa Twitty.

Melissa Twitty lives in Dyersberg. She needs formula for her 3-month-old son Braylon. She says she’s even gone to other counties in search of it.

“I’ve looked at Walmart, Kroger, Food-Rite, all of those places and I can’t find them anywhere,” said Twitty.

Twitty says she normally buys Similac or Parent’s Choice for Braylon, but she hasn’t been able to find them for a few months.

Powdered infant formula made by Abbot Nutrition was taken off shelves after an FDA recall in February.

Even milk banks are getting calls from parents desperate for an alternative.

“We have received an increase number,” said Executive Director of Mother’s Milk of Tennessee Susan Campbell. “We are always receiving mother’s request for milk for their babies.”

The Executive Director of Mother’s Milk of Tennessee says their mission is to give breastmilk to NICU babies across the state. They don’t have an outpatient program just yet.

Campbell also says they do offer lactation consults to help mothers who want to re-start breastfeeding.

“Everyone’s panicking,” said Twitty. “No one should be scared that they can’t feed their child.”

Action News 5 reached out to major grocery and retail stores like Kroger, Target and Walmart about the shortages and to see what their supply is looking like in the Memphis area. We have not heard back yet.

