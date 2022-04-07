More sunshine today, but temperatures continue to drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be partly cloudy and cool today with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average. High temperatures will hit the lower 60s this afternoon. A few sprinkles will be possible this evening, but most of the area will remain dry.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62 degrees. Winds: West at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Winds: West at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will start off with some sun, but clouds will quickly build into the area. A weak weather system will move through the Mid-South tomorrow, so a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. It will also be chilly on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s Friday night and patchy frost will be likely.

WEEKEND: After a cold Saturday morning, highs will be around 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s that night. Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will move back in at the start of next week with showers and storms possible Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will park in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.